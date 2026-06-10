Dipping power sales and volatile energy markets threaten to push fuel costs through the roof, forcing tariff hikes that could disrupt the company's peace.

Published on 06/10/2026 at 05:27 am EDT - Modified on 06/10/2026 at 07:21 am EDT

Cooler weather and far-off wars have cooled down energy revenues in Hong Kong.

According to the Hong Kong Energy Statistics Annual Report, total local electricity consumption declined by 1.3% y/y to 164 petajoules in 2025, cutting sector revenue by 1.2% to HKD 6.1bn. The decline in demand was likely driven by milder weather, which reduced cooling needs. Plus, cheaper raw fuel costs allowed power companies to reduce consumer bills.

The government intervened by cutting average net tariffs by 2.6% from January 2026 to support consumers. Meanwhile, disruptions from the Middle East war contributed to volatility in global energy markets. In line with this, HK Electric, a government-backed utility monopoly that powers the Hong Kong and Lamma islands, lowered its tariffs by 2.2% to 163.3 cents per unit in May 2026.

HK Electric handles core power supply and distribution under a controlled agreement with the government. This regulatory framework means the company pours cash into infrastructure to lock in a guaranteed 8% return on fixed assets. This mechanism also allows the company to adjust consumer rates when input costs change, helping it maintain financial stability - despite fluctuations in consumption and fuel prices.

Tugging along

Revenue increased slightly by 0.6% y/y from HKD 12.0bn in FY 24 to HKD 12.1bn in FY 25. The dip came because electricity sales fell 2.3% y/y to 9,916 GWh, hit by a drop in global fuel prices, comfortable weather, and the absence of a leap day (one less day of impact).

EBIT fell 8.0% y/y to HKD 5.1bn from HKD 5.4bn, dragging the margin down from 45.5% to 41.6%.

Consequently, net profit dropped 7.8% y/y to HKD 3.1bn from HKD 3.3bn, reflecting that costs such as depreciation, staff expenses and direct costs are rising faster than revenue. Still, EPS increased by 1.2% to HKD 35.6 cents from HKD 35.2 cents, suggesting that the company has smooth capital management.

Operating cash flow rose to HKD 7.3bn from HKD 6.4bn. Free cash flow increased to HKD 3.5bn, from HKD 1.8bn last year. This shows that even as profits come under pressure, the business is still generating solid cash flows.

Paying a premium?

The stock price has risen: at HKD 6.4, it is up 11.4% over the past year. That number is below its 52-week high of HKD 7.1, suggesting the stock price is currently taking a breather.

Its FY26e P/E is about 17.4x, which is higher than its 2-year average P/E of 16.4x. Investors are paying a slight premium for the stock compared to its historical baseline. Simultaneously, the Dividend yield has dropped to 5.1% from 6.0% (a dip of 96 bps) meaning investors are getting slightly lower income returns than before.

The market is playing tug-of-war over the stock, with 3 out of 6 monitoring analysts, having “Buy” ratings on it, with the other three on “Hold”. Their average target price of HKD 7.8 represents 12.8% upside potential.

Stormy weather ahead

HK Electric is jumping over operational and financial hurdles, primarily driven by external volatility. Geopolitical tensions could further mess with fuel supplies, causing price shocks that lead directly to higher power bills. These macroeconomic challenges are compounded by climate change as extreme weather like storms and floods could damage infrastructure, disrupt supply chains and increase operational costs.