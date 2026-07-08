Strong demand for AI-led engineering supports L&T Technology Services Limited's (LTTS) long-term outlook, but improvement in profitability remains an area for attention.

Published on 07/08/2026 at 03:30 am EDT - Modified on 07/08/2026 at 04:59 am EDT

India is accelerating its adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) through the IndiaAI Mission, an INR 103.7bn (USD 10.9bn) program aimed at expanding computing infrastructure, supporting research and fostering innovation across sectors.

AI could contribute an additional USD 1.7 trillion to the Indian economy by 2035, supporting the country's long-term Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

This opportunity is not just limited to India. The International Monetary Fund expects global growth to remain resilient at 3.3% in 2026 and 3.2% in 2027, with rising investment in technology and AI helping support economic activity.

In this environment, LTTS, one of India's leading pure-play engineering services companies, is well-positioned to benefit from rising AI adoption through its Engineering Intelligence (EI) strategy. At the core of the company's Lakshya FY 31 roadmap, EI integrates engineering, AI and digital technologies to deliver more advanced solutions and better business outcomes for clients.

Investing for tomorrow

FY 26 reflected LTTS' emphasis on higher-value engineering and AI-led opportunities.

Revenue increased 14% y/y to INR 109.9bn in FY 26 from INR 96.4bn in FY 25, driven by growth across the Mobility, Sustainability and Tech segments. Growth was supported by rising demand for next-generation mobility solutions including software-defined vehicles and electrification, AI-led engineering, and sustainability-linked projects, alongside the addition of new contracts worth INR 73.3bn (USD 855m) over the year.

However, profitability did not keep pace with revenue. EBIT rose 6.9% y/y to INR 15.9bn in FY 26 from INR 14.9bn in FY 25 as increases in cost of sales, SG&A expenses, and depreciation & amortization expenses outpaced earnings growth, resulting in an EBIT margin decline to 14.5% in FY 26 from 15.4% in FY 25.

In addition, net profit from continuing operations increased to INR 12.8bn in FY 26 from INR 11.9bn in FY 25, up 7.4% y/y, while its net margin declined to 11.7% in FY 26 from 12.4% in FY 25, reflecting the impact of higher operating and depreciation expenses over the year.

Free cash flow declined to INR 12.8bn in FY 26 from INR 13.8bn in FY 25, as the company stepped up investments in technology and expanded delivery capacity to support future growth.

Waiting for proof

LTTS shares have fallen by more than a quarter (-26.4%) over the past 12 months, with the stock currently trading at INR 3,218.8, below its 52-week high of INR 4,726, reflecting a more cautious view on the company's near-term growth outlook.

The shares are trading at a FY 27e P/E of 22.5x, below their 3-year average P/E of 36.1x, suggesting that investors remain cautious on the company's near-term growth trajectory, despite its exposure to long-term AI and digital engineering opportunities.

Analyst sentiment remains somewhat constructive, with nine out of the 22 monitoring analysts having "Buy" ratings, with the other 13 on "Hold". Their average target price of INR 3,626.7 implies 12.6% upside potential, reflecting expectations that improved execution and sustained growth could lead to a gradual recovery in the shares.

Headwinds still present

LTTS remains exposed to geopolitical uncertainties, including wars, tariffs, trade restrictions, inflationary pressures and cyclical downturns, which could delay project awards and slow decision-making. Mobility demand could remain affected by automotive industry weakness and original equipment manufacturer spending cycles, while growth will depend on the successful execution of AI-led engineering, digital transformation and sustainability-focused opportunities.