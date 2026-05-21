Marico Limited is riding a demand wave. Growth is coming from multiple segments, including international markets, yet rising costs and aggressive reinvestment are quietly testing how much of that momentum actually turns into profit.

Published on 05/21/2026 at 05:45 am EDT - Modified on 05/21/2026 at 06:11 am EDT

India's Union Budget 2026-27 gave branded staples a major fillip through tax cuts, rural infrastructure spending, and major support for small businesses.

Further, the Finance Ministry basically cleared the way for consumers by raising the tax-free income limit to INR 1.3m ($13,500) a year. The FMCG industry itself called out the budget's focus on MSMEs, infrastructure and rural demand as direct growth drivers for the sector.

The government-backed India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), projects the Indian FMCG sector reaching $643bn by 2030, a 17.3% CAGR from its 2025 base of $289bn. At that pace, premium-led companies with broad distribution win; single-category volume players lose ground.

However, the real-world execution faces immediate friction. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) March 2026 Urban Consumer Confidence Survey reveals sticky local inflation. The Current Situation Index slipping into pessimistic territory at 95.7 from 98.1 from January 2026, i.e. urban households are actively penny-pinching.

It is in this reality that Marico, a consumer goods company with a rapidly scaling foods portfolio, will have to eke out its goals. The next leg demands scaling its foods and premium personal care businesses from niche to core. This will be a test of whether management can spend its cash wisely.

Growth meets cost

Marico’s FY 26 is what happens when demand runs strong, but costs refuse to cooperate. Revenue jumped from INR 108.3bn to INR 136.1bn, a 26% y/y increase - well above its long-term trend. This was backed by selling more items across India and international business, so the top line wasn’t just inflated by pricing, it reflected genuine expansion.

The pressure showed up immediately below. EBITDA rose only 9% y/y from INR 21.4bn to INR 23.3bn. Raw material costs (primarily dried coconut kernel) surged, and Marico decided to swallow the hit. The business also parted with cash for advertising, biting into current margins.

Net profit barely kept pace, rising 8% y/y from INR 16.3bn to INR 17.6bn. Right now, Marico is scaling aggressively, but profitability is lagging and remains sensitive to input cost cycles.

All priced in

Marico’s stock has had a decent run, up 17.2% over the past year, but it’s now bumped up against its own ceiling. At INR 830.9, the stock is sitting just below its 52-week high of INR 849, which tells you most of the optimism is already priced in.

Valuation is where it gets interesting. The stock trades at 51.2x forward FY 27 earnings, slightly above its 3-year average of 49.9x. That’s not cheap; given profits are dragging behind sales. You’re paying a premium multiple for a business that’s currently dealing with margin pressure and uneven operating leverage.

The Street largely likes the stock, with 35 out of 37 analysts bullish. However, their average target price of INR 895.5 implies just 6.4% upside potential at present, which is hardly exciting given the risks around squeezed margins.

Caution ahead

Marico is leaning hard into newer categories, which need capital (and patience) before it delivers meaningful returns. At the same time, its core business remains exposed to volatile raw material cycles, which can erode margins quickly.

There’s also the risk of doing too much at once. Expanding premium segments, scaling foods, and defending market share demand sustained spending. If demand softens or costs spike again, growth could start looking expensive.

The story holds, but it’s far less forgiving than it appears.