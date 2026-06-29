As execution gets tougher and costs creep higher, scaling may prove harder than it looks.

Published on 06/29/2026 at 06:03 am EDT - Modified on 06/29/2026 at 06:26 am EDT

The UAE greenlit its largest federal budget in history for FY 26. We are talking 92.4 billion United Arab Emirates Dirham, a 29% y/y increase, signaling that the region is scaling its existing infrastructure network to meet future demands.

Dubai is pouring almost half of its FY 26 expenditure budget into infrastructure. This urgency means guaranteed contracts for engineering, procurement, and consulting (EPC) conglomerates.

The Central Bank of the UAE expects real GDP to grow 5.6% in 2026, with non-oil sectors such as heavy construction, marine infrastructure, and urban developments in the lead. This happens to be exactly where the NMDC Group plays. Even though geopolitical tensions such as the US Iran conflict are throwing some cost pressures into the mix, the long-term pipeline is ironclad.

NMDC Group's anchor client, ADNOC, has committed USD 150bn in capex through FY 30 for its biggest spend ever to boost upstream capacity and lock down energy independence. This corporate spend sets up a pipeline of contract opportunities for the NMDC Group to win. Right now, the company is feeling some growing pains.

Growth masks the pain

Q1 26 revenue increased 6.8% y/y to AED 6.6bn from AED 6.2bn. NMDC Energy was the clear driver, contributing 74.7% of group revenues. It grew 32.9% y/y to AED 5bn from AED 3.7bn. This performance underscores the Group's continued execution momentum heading into FY 26.

EBITDA fell 38% y/y to AED 0.7bn from AED 1.1bn in Q1 25. The EBITDA margin collapsed to 10.3% from 17.6% in Q1 25 as contract execution costs jumped 15.6% y/y.

The Energy segment reported an EBITDA margin of 4.0% in Q1 26 while the Dredging & Marine (D&M) segment maintained a 28.9% margin. The gap highlights that D&M delivers profits while the Energy segment drives revenue. In Q1 26, the revenue engine chugged slowly.

Consequently, net profit halved, falling 50.6% y/y to AED 387.3m from AED 783.9m in Q1 25.

The balance sheet offers a clearer picture. Cash flow from operations came in at a strong AED 2.5bn, driven by powerful working capital collections, lifting FCF to AED 2.3bn in the quarter.

Lost in valuation

At AED 22, the stock has shed 11.5% over the past 12 months. This negative return comes despite a record AED 55bn order book that should tell a more compelling story.

Valuation is where the tension sits now. At 10.7x forward P/E on FY 26 estimated earnings, NMDC Group trades at nearly twice its two-year historical average of 5.8x. However, dividends remain a bright spot. NMDC Group's dividend yield is looking up, climbing from 4.6% in FY 26 up to 8.6% by FY 28.

Both analysts covering the stock recommend “Buy” ratings. A consensus target of AED 32.5, implying a 47.7% upside suggests analysts are backing a price recovery despite the higher valuation.

Rough seas ahead

Oil price swings, geopolitical issues, inflation, higher material costs, and supply chain problems can hit demand. While expanding into Southeast Asia and Africa sounds great for diversification, it also brings challenges. Entering new markets comes with execution issues and regulatory hurdles, which could hurt margins in the early stages.

Management is talking about disciplined project execution for FY 26. It remains to be seen whether the next quarters show encouraging numbers.