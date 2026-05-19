What happens when the stocks that carried the rally begin to look expensive at the same time bonds start flashing warning signs? That is the uncomfortable setup facing U.S. equities this Tuesday. The pressure is most visible in chip stocks. Nvidia is down again before the open, on track for a third straight decline, just one day before it reports results. Micron, Seagate, and Western Digital are also sliding after big recent gains. The chip trade has been one of the market's favorite stories this year. But favorite stories can become crowded stories.

The bond market is the reason this sell-off feels larger than a simple round of profit-taking. Treasury yields eased a bit today, with the 10-year yield around 4.6%, but only after a sharp selloff that pushed long-term borrowing costs to uncomfortable levels. The 30-year Treasury yield recently moved above 5%, while the 10-year reached its highest level since February 2025. Investors are closely watching because higher yields make expensive growth stocks harder to justify.

Tech stocks, especially chipmakers tied to artificial intelligence, are priced on large future profits. When bond yields rise, those future profits are worth less in today's terms. That is the dull math behind a lot of dramatic market moves. Nvidia can still be a remarkable company and still be vulnerable to a repricing. The same is true for the broader semiconductor sector.

Nvidia's earnings on Wednesday evening will therefore matter far beyond one company (as usual). Investors are looking for proof that AI demand remains strong enough to support the valuations that have spread across the chip sector. The company has become the market's unofficial AI referee. If Nvidia delivers, bulls will argue that the sell-off was just a nervous pause. If it disappoints, or even if it merely sounds less dazzling than expected, investors may decide that the AI trade needs a little less poetry and a little more accounting.

The pressure is not limited to chips. The Nasdaq already fell on Friday and Monday, a rare two-day losing streak by recent standards. That tells us something about how forgiving this market has been. Investors have not abandoned risk. Software names such as Workday, Atlassian, Intuit, Zscaler, and ServiceNow are still finding buyers. But the market is becoming more selective, which is what usually happens when money stops feeling quite so free.

The bigger problem is inflation. Oil prices pulled back today, but Brent crude remains above $110 a barrel. That is still high enough to keep investors worried about energy feeding into prices across the economy. The Middle East conflict remains central to that risk. Trump said he called off a planned strike on Iran after leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates urged more time for negotiations. That may have helped cool oil prices for now.

There are other tests coming. Walmart's earnings this week should offer a clearer view of the American consumer, especially with energy costs high and household budgets under pressure. The Home Depot has already shown the mixed picture, reporting higher revenue but lower adjusted earnings. Pending home sales are expected to rise, but housing remains highly sensitive to rates. A market can tolerate many things, but it is less patient when mortgages, oil, and Treasury yields all decide to become part of the conversation.

The most important thing about today's session is that it shows how dependent the rally has become on a narrow group of winners and a friendly rate backdrop. When chip stocks wobble and bonds growl, the market suddenly looks less invincible. Nvidia may yet restore confidence tomorrow.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: in Australia, the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index, the Westpac Consumer Confidence Change, the RBA Hunter Speech, and the RBA Meeting Minutes; in the United Kingdom, Average Earnings including Bonus, Employment Change, Unemployment Rate, and the BoE Breeden Speech; in Spain, the Balance of Trade; in the Euro Area, the Balance of Trade; in China, the FDI Year-to-Date YoY; in Canada, the Monthly Inflation Rate, Core Inflation Rate YoY, Annual Inflation Rate, and the New Housing Price Index MoM; in the United States, the Fed Waller Speech, Pending Home Sales MoM and YoY, and the API Crude Oil Stock Change. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 99.230

: 99.230 Gold : $4,538

: $4,538 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $110.81 ( WTI ) $103.78

: $110.81 ( ) $103.78 United States 10 years : 4.61%

: 4.61% BITCOIN: $76,692

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