Riyadh Cables Group Company is riding the wave of Saudi Arabia's massive infrastructure expansion. But rising direct costs complicate execution.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 framework has reshaped the Kingdom's economic landscape, turning the non-oil sector into the country's biggest growth engine. You can really see this shift in the numbers.

A KPMG report shows that the non-oil sector accounted for 55.6% of real GDP in H1 25, up significantly from 45.4% back in 2016. This shift is driven by the government pumping money into infrastructure and industrial projects, such as renewable energy and the power grids needed to support a growing industrial economy.

As a local manufacturer, Riyadh Cables wins in an efficiency-first environment, making copper and aluminium power cables for transmission, infrastructure, and export markets. With its plants operating at a packed 94% utilization rate and a 5.5 billion Saudi Riyal order backlog on the books, securing new business is not the problem.

The real challenge for the company is converting those signed contracts into money. Rising geopolitical instability in the region has introduced unpredictable cross-border trade friction, making execution more complicated. This cash flow crunch is visible in the company's latest financial results.

Volume over value

Revenue did what it needed to in Q1 26. It is up 11.2% y/y to SAR 2.77bn from SAR 2.49bn, driven mostly by a 4.2% rise in volumes rather than any real pricing power. Direct costs, though, climbed faster, from SAR 2.1bn to SAR 2.3bn (13.3% y/y). In plain terms, the company sold more cables but didn’t make more per cable.

Operating profit grew 11.7% y/y to SAR 327m from SAR 293m in Q1 25. Operating profit grew because operating expenses dropped 22.9% to SAR 103bn. Strip that out, and the underlying margin story looks less impressive. This quarter leans heavily on cost control rather than stronger unit economics.

Group net income came in at SAR 282m, up 10.4% y/y from SAR 255m. That’s a touch below revenue growth, which tells you operating leverage is thin. The business is scaling, but it’s not squeezing out meaningfully higher returns yet.

Cash flow is the weak spot. The company’s free cash flow flipped, showing a SAR 19m outflow in Q1 26 compared to a SAR 55m inflow in Q1 25.

Stuck in reverse

Riyadh Cables’s stock price is currently hovering at SAR 128, down 1.9% over the last 12 months. It is trading well off its 52-week high of SAR 147.7. Yet, the stock price is higher than its average target price of SAR 125.75.

Valuation has compressed too: the stock is trading at 16.1x based on estimated FY 26 earnings, much below the historical two-year average of 23.4x.

In related news, all four covering analysts are on “Hold”. While the headline earnings might look fine, it looks like the market is waiting for the company to prove it can convert its paper growth into cash.

Currents of conflict

Management has admitted that the backdrop has become noisier. The Gulf is dealing with rising geopolitical conflict, making the operating environment more unpredictable. On top of that, usual financial risks such as like currency and shifting interest rates start to matter more when volatility rises.

A chunk of the business operates outside Saudi Arabia, so swings in exchange rates can hit earnings or knock around the value of financial assets.

It’s not a crisis, but it does mean more moving parts than management would prefer.