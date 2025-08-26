If Jerome Powell hoped that opening the door to a rate cut would be enough to ease the pressure from the White House, he was wrong. Donald Trump yesterday ordered the dismissal of Governor Lisa Cook. In a letter published on social media, the US president said he had "sufficient grounds" to remove her from office.

When Lisa Cook was an academic, she acquired two properties in 2021—one in Georgia and the other in Michigan. The mortgage documents for both indicated that they were her primary residences, a statement that generally allows for a better interest rate.

The US president called on Lisa Cook to resign last week after the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), William Pulte, made these accusations. Pulte asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to open an investigation.

Lisa Cook has not yet provided any explanation on the matter, although last week she said that she was "gathering the correct information to answer all legitimate questions and provide the facts."

Cook on the hot seat

The first question raised by Donald Trump's announcement is the legal basis for his decision. Does he have the power to remove a sitting Fed governor?

According to the Federal Reserve Act: "Each member shall hold office for a term of fourteen years from the expiration of the term of his predecessor, unless removed earlier for cause by the President."

Removal "for cause" is generally understood to mean serious misconduct, incompetence, or wrongdoing. But so far, no president has attempted to remove a Fed governor, so there is no real precedent on the subject.

According to Peter Conti-Brown, a Fed historian at the University of Pennsylvania, the president's power to remove a governor "for cause" relates to the central banker's professional conduct, not to acts prior to his or her appointment or to matters in his or her private life that are unrelated to his or her duties.

Meanwhile, Lisa Cook issued a statement saying that she would not resign and would continue to perform her duties: "President Trump has claimed to remove me 'for cause' when no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so." Appointed by President Biden in 2022, her term runs until 2038.

A legal battle is now expected, which could ultimately end up before the Supreme Court. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court justices issued an opinion on the dismissal of independent agency officials, in which they stated that "the Federal Reserve is a quasi-private entity with a unique status."

Pushing its advantage

Since the start of its second term, the Trump administration has not hesitated to take legally questionable decisions, which are then challenged in court, with the ultimate aim of bringing the case before the Supreme Court. All this in the hope that the Court, with its conservative majority, will act to expand the president's prerogatives.

While the legal outcome of Lisa Cook's dismissal is uncertain, there is in any case a very clear political will to exercise greater control over the Fed.

Today, three of the Fed's seven governors have been appointed by Trump: Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller during his first term, and Stephen Miran earlier this month, following the surprise resignation of Adriana Kugler.

Stephen Miran, who, in an article published last year, argued for greater presidential control over the Board of Governors. In particular, he proposed that the president should be able to dismiss a governor without giving any specific reason.

Cook's resignation (or dismissal) would give President Trump four out of seven governors who are close to his positions. However, a total of 12 people vote at each meeting (seven governors and five regional Fed presidents). The votes of four governors are therefore not enough.

What Donald Trump's announcement of Lisa Cook's dismissal shows is that he has no intention of easing the pressure on the Fed. The situation is well summarized by Tim Mahedy, a former advisor to the San Francisco Fed, quoted by the Wall Street Journal. In his view, the Trump administration operates according to "schoolyard rules," where "you give them your lunch money, and they come back for your backpack."