The US market only had eyes for Nvidia during this session, but that didn't stop the S&P 500 from setting a new record at close.

On a day that felt like a mere wait for the verdict, the S&P 500 rose 0.24% to close at 6,481.4 points, a new all-time high. The Dow Jones rose 0.32% to 45,565.2 points and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.17% to close at 23,565.8 points. This was a modest increase, with the only thing on the horizon being the release of Nvidia's results.

Ahead of this deadline, companies that had published their results the day before stood out. MongoDB soared nearly 38% after significantly beating Wall Street expectations, while Okta rose nearly 2%, thanks to annual forecasts that exceeded the consensus. In both cases, AI-related demand was highlighted as a key performance factor.

The evening promised to be particularly busy with, in addition to Nvidia, results from CrowdStrike and Snowflake.

Nvidia, the undisputed leader in artificial intelligence chips, had the daunting task of convincing an increasingly demanding market. Despite a 57% sequential increase in quarterly revenue, EPS of $1.05, which exceeded the consensus of $1.01, and revenue forecasts of $54bn (+/- 2%), the stock fell by around 3% in after-hours trading. The market was expecting more, and in the end was disappointed.

The mood was also gloomy at CrowdStrike. The cybersecurity specialist released Q3 forecasts slightly below expectations, due to customer caution in the face of economic uncertainty. The company expects revenue of between $1.21bn and $1.22bn, compared with the consensus estimate of $1.23bn, causing its stock to fall 6% after the close.

In contrast, Snowflake reassured the markets. Its results were solid and its annual forecasts were raised above estimates. The company is benefiting from strong demand from companies investing heavily in modernizing their data infrastructures through AI. The stock soared more than 11% after these announcements.