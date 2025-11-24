China has repeatedly been considered an "uninvestable" land in recent years. It is true that stock investment in autocracies does not seem the wisest of choices, although foreign investors have nonetheless found appetite for the world's second-largest economy this year.

This year, foreign inflows into Chinese equities already exceed the combined total of the previous three years, according to data from the Institute of International Finance. Since China's stockmarket peak in 2021, investors have seen it all - for those who did not throw in the towel in the meantime.

Real estate, one of the pillars of China's economic growth in recent decades, has faced a major crisis, from which the country has not yet recovered. Then came talk of "regulatory grip" on Chinese companies, with the iconic case of Jack Ma, expelled from the public sphere and whose businesses were severely reprimanded. Not to mention the impact of tariffs, which raised doubts about the Chinese model.

Note, however, that asset managers have sold more Chinese equities this year than they have bought. Outflows were largely offset by inflows of passive funds. Chinese stocks typically account for at least a quarter of emerging market ETF holdings.

Policy shift

The reasons to consider China "investable" have multiplied since then, notably thanks to the country's economic leadership in many domains. With Deepseek at the dawn of 2025, it proved the central technological role China would play in the future. China is one of the leaders in renewable energy, the country files the most AI-related patents, and it is the largest global market for electric vehicles and industrial robots.

It's hard to imagine the future without giving a central role to what has never been so well called: the Middle Kingdom.

The Chinese government highlights its willingness to use the financial markets to benefit its economy, a notion that seems coherent, given the budgetary efforts already necessary to stimulate demand.

To attract Chinese households, who like to compare the stockmarket to a casino, Beijing is ttrying to make the market more stable and rewarding. For example, the government injected $200bn between April and June to calm volatility and encouraged dividend distribution through incentives for companies. Equity investment quotas were also introduced for insurers and mutual funds to support domestic demand.

Then, in what could be called an attempt to woo international investors, Xi Jinping leveraged the Deepseek narrative to reconcile with Chinese tech giants. He promised equal treatment for the private sector.

The "anti-involution" measures of that summer - aimed at tackling overcapacity by fighting unproductive competition - also helped reassure investors.

Moreover, the upward dynamic also reflects a diversification away from the US. Some investors realized that placing all technological bets on NASDAQ companies alone carried its share of risks.

Domestic investors in support

It should be noted that a large portion of stockmarket potential is in the hands of its own people. On the New York Stock Exchange, retail investors represent 20% to 25% of daily trading volumes: according to Reuters, it's about 80% in mainland China .

Graph 2A: Mainland China household bank deposits Graph 2B: Breakdown of total household assets in China vs. US

(Source: Allianz Global Investors) Graph 2A: as of July 31, 2025. Graph 2B: as of December 31, 2024.

The excess savings (7 trillion dollars) represent about half the size of China's A-share market, according to Allianz Global Investors. Real estate prices are still falling and bond yields are still depressed. This suggests inflows into equities when domestic consumption picks up.

For you investors, it's a matter of timing. On one hand, China has become too important to ignore; on the other hand, it seems reasonable to expect friction between industrial policies and financial market reforms.





