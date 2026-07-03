Reconciling responsible investing, human rights and the defense industry? At first glance, the mission sounds like an oxymoron. But LBP AM's managers appear ready to take up the challenge. 'Our objective is clear: identify the risks specific to the sector and assess how companies take them into account,' warns Camille Bisconte de Saint-Julien, who leads the group's 'Human Rights and Social Lead' team.

LBP AM's assessment is unequivocal: the number of conflicts worldwide has reached its highest level since the end of World War II. Militarization is also accelerating, with a spectacular rise in defense budgets. They now account for 2.5% of global GDP, with more than half (55%) coming from NATO member states.



Moreover, 'Alliance members have committed to raising their defense spending to 5% of GDP,' recalls Helena Charrier, director of SRI solutions at LBP AM. In Europe, defense budgets have already increased by about 60% between 2020 and 2025. Underscoring the sector's surge, the S&P Aerospace & Defense index has even risen 142% since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022.



For a manager, it is hard to remain indifferent to this deep underlying shift: investors are taking ever larger exposure to the defense sector.

'The arms trade is tightly regulated, but that does not relieve companies of conducting their own human-rights due diligence,' Camille Bisconte de Saint-Julien says. Managers must nonetheless contend with the limits of traditional ESG data providers, whose information is deemed too imprecise on these issues, which led LBP AM to develop its own analysis.



To build its methodology, the asset manager studied thirty large European defense companies (it will not say which), drawing on the UN Guiding Principles and the OECD guidelines on human rights.

'The idea is to provide a methodology so these investments take the risks into account, rather than ignoring them,' the specialist adds.



Progress, but wide disparities



Of the thirty companies analyzed, twenty-two have a dedicated human-rights policy, LBP AM reports, while several publish their criteria for assessing sensitive contracts or disclose the due diligence carried out before certain sales. Still, this progress remains highly uneven across groups.



That said, LBP AM does not lapse into wishful thinking and notes that good procedures do not necessarily guarantee an absence of controversies.

'Even a company you would consider a best practice will remain exposed to these risks. We are in an industry that is, by nature, extremely exposed,' Camille Bisconte de Saint-Julien stresses. The challenge is therefore more about assessing the quality of prevention frameworks than looking for zero risk.



Asked by Zonebourse about this 'split' between defense and human rights, Camille Bisconte de Saint-Julien does not try to dodge the contradiction. 'We are not saying this sector is clean. The real issue is: there are risks, and how do we control them?' For her, the investor's role is less about eliminating all risk than about assessing manufacturers' ability to identify, prevent and mitigate it.



An ESG rating tailored to the sector



The conclusions of this analysis now feed into LBP AM's proprietary ESG rating model, called GRETA. The criterion related to the societal impact of products and services has been strengthened for defense companies, which can change their overall rating and, as a result, their eligibility for SRI portfolios.



LBP AM now plans to extend this work to military applications of artificial intelligence. According to Camille Bisconte de Saint-Julien, the faster development of these technologies is accompanied by a regulatory vacuum, between the absence of international standards and still fragmented regulation.



The firm is participating in a working group bringing together investors, experts and academics to develop recommendations on the main risks linked to military AI, notably around human control of autonomous systems.