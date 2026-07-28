Zijin Gold International Company Limited is posting fast growth, thanks to strong gold demand, although operational discipline remains crucial.

Published on 07/28/2026 at 06:47 am EDT - Modified on 07/28/2026 at 07:57 am EDT

Indeed, it looks like gold has got the best marketing team on its side.

Thanks to a chaotic cocktail of inflation risks and geopolitical crises, investors are swapping dollars for the yellow metal. JP Morgan Global Research expects gold prices to reach USD 6,300 per ounce by the end of 2027. For reference, gold is currently trading at USD 4,046.7 per ounce.

It’s not just paranoid retail investors that are looking at gold as a security blanket. Central banks are hoarding gold too. JP Morgan further reports that China is leading the charge, after single-handedly tripling its net gold imports to 317 tonnes in Q1 26. The country continues to accumulate gold reserves to strengthen the Renminbi's position as a trusted alternative reserve currency.

In this environment, Hong Kong-based Zijin Gold International, a globetrotting mining powerhouse with its hands in lucrative projects spanning South America, Oceania, Central Asia, and Africa, stands to gain. It currently boasts a staggering treasure chest of 1,972 tonnes in gold resources as of FY 25. The payoff was clear in FY 25 as the company benefited from its portfolio.

Digging up growth

FY 25 revenue increased 80% y/y to USD 5.4bn from USD 3bn in FY 24. Revenue got a major lift from soaring global gold prices. The average realized gold price rose 52.6% y/y to USD 3,524/oz from USD 2,310/oz in FY24.

The newly acquired Akyem Gold Mine in Ghana and Raygorodok Gold Mine in Kazakhstan, also chipped in by adding to the Group's gold sales volumes. It increased 22% y/y to 46.6 tonnes from 38.2 tonnes in FY24.

Thanks to these two additions, gold production increased 20.3% y/y to 46.9 tonnes in FY 25, from 39.0 tonnes in FY 24, working alongside its mature mines to drive higher overall output during the year.

The All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) rose 3% y/y to USD 1,501/oz in FY 25 from USD 1,458/oz in FY 24. This increase reflects post-acquisition integration costs, changes in tax obligations, and phased investment costs across certain projects.

Improved top-line growth and operational efficiency across the existing mines translated into stronger earnings, with net profit increasing 202% y/y to USD 1.9bn in FY 25 from USD 620.6m in FY 24.

Free cash flow increased to USD 1.79bn in FY 25 from USD 389m in FY 24, as operating cash flow rose to USD 2.4bn from USD 876.5m despite higher capex related to mine construction.

Still lacking trust

The shares have fallen by 22% over the past 12 months and are currently trading at HKD 113.9 (USD 14.5), well below their 52-week high of HKD 268 (USD 34.1). Despite the company's strong operating performance, investor sentiment remains cautious as gold prices have pulled back from their record highs.

The stock is trading at a 2026 P/E of 11.5x, only about half its 2025 P/E of 22.9x. It appears that investors are waiting for a longer operating track record before assigning a higher earnings multiple. Analysts seem unperturbed.

The consensus remains strong, with all nine analysts who watch the stock having "Buy" ratings on it, with an average target price of USD 25.9, implying 78.6% upside potential at present.

The challenge

Zijin Gold International faces operational uncertainty as changes in ore composition, mine planning schedules, and ongoing technical upgrades at certain mines can affect operating efficiency. In addition, stricter environmental approval requirements could slow future production growth. The company also remains exposed to energy price fluctuations, making sustained cost control increasingly important. Profitability remains highly sensitive to commodity market volatility given the group's heavy reliance on gold.