Canal+ and Amazon Fire TV Strengthen Their Partnership in Europe
The broadcaster said Tuesday it has signed a new strategic partnership with Amazon Fire TV across several European countries to boost distribution and visibility for its content on the US giant's devices.
The agreement covers France, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Hungary and Belgium. It is designed to improve the integration of the Canal+ app on Fire TV devices and make it easier for users to discover the broadcaster's content.
The two partners aim to combine Amazon's distribution power in connected entertainment with Canal+'s premium content offering, with the goal of deepening subscriber engagement and expanding the group's audience.
In France, the cooperation will also include a joint promotional offer. Starting June 23, customers who buy an eligible Fire TV device on Amazon.fr will receive one month of Canal+ at no cost.
Canal said the partnership will enhance the experience for its more than 18 million subscribers in Europe while also making it easier to acquire new customers thanks to greater visibility for its content across the Fire TV ecosystem
CANAL+ SA, formerly known as Groupe Canal+ is a France-based media company. The principal activity of the company is to act as the ultimate holding company of the Group. It offers television channels and services. The Company provides subscription TV in France, handle distribution for other channels, and invest in film production through their subsidiary, StudioCanal. The Company operates approximately in 52 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, United States and others. The Companyâ€™s various businesses include: subscription-TV (live and on-demand, mostly through Canal+ premium offers, including its Canal+ OTT platform, but also its stakes in MultiChoice in Africa, Viaplay in Europe, and Viu in Asia); advertising-supported television (through FTA channels) and video streaming (through Dailymotion and Viu); content production and distribution (mostly through Studiocanal, its in-house studio) and telecommunication services (through GVA and Canal+ Telecom in the Overseas Territories).
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