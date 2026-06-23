Canal+ and Amazon Fire TV Strengthen Their Partnership in Europe

The broadcaster said Tuesday it has signed a new strategic partnership with Amazon Fire TV across several European countries to boost distribution and visibility for its content on the US giant's devices.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/23/2026 at 06:05 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The agreement covers France, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Hungary and Belgium. It is designed to improve the integration of the Canal+ app on Fire TV devices and make it easier for users to discover the broadcaster's content.



The two partners aim to combine Amazon's distribution power in connected entertainment with Canal+'s premium content offering, with the goal of deepening subscriber engagement and expanding the group's audience.



In France, the cooperation will also include a joint promotional offer. Starting June 23, customers who buy an eligible Fire TV device on Amazon.fr will receive one month of Canal+ at no cost.



Canal said the partnership will enhance the experience for its more than 18 million subscribers in Europe while also making it easier to acquire new customers thanks to greater visibility for its content across the Fire TV ecosystem