The agreement covers France, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Hungary and Belgium. It is designed to improve the integration of the Canal+ app on Fire TV devices and make it easier for users to discover the broadcaster's content.

The two partners aim to combine Amazon's distribution power in connected entertainment with Canal+'s premium content offering, with the goal of deepening subscriber engagement and expanding the group's audience.

In France, the cooperation will also include a joint promotional offer. Starting June 23, customers who buy an eligible Fire TV device on Amazon.fr will receive one month of Canal+ at no cost.

Canal said the partnership will enhance the experience for its more than 18 million subscribers in Europe while also making it easier to acquire new customers thanks to greater visibility for its content across the Fire TV ecosystem