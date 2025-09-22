The two groups announced that Canal+'s mandatory tender offer to acquire all of MCG's outstanding common shares is now unconditional. Canal+ therefore now exercises effective control over MultiChoice, it said.
The acquisition of MultiChoice by Canal+ marks its largest transaction ever, consolidating the combined Group's position as a global media and entertainment company, management said.
The combined Group now has over 40 million subscribers in nearly 70 countries across Africa, Europe, and Asia, and nearly 17,000 employees.
Canal+ announces effective takeover of MultiChoice
Published on 09/22/2025 at 02:56 am EDT
