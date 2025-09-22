CANAL+ SA, formerly known as Groupe Canal+ is a France-based media company. The principal activity of the company is to act as the ultimate holding company of the Group. It offers television channels and services. The Company provides subscription TV in France, handle distribution for other channels, and invest in film production through their subsidiary, StudioCanal. The Company operates approximately in 52 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, United States and others. The Companyâs various businesses include: subscription-TV (live and on-demand, mostly through Canal+ premium offers, including its Canal+ OTT platform, but also its stakes in MultiChoice in Africa, Viaplay in Europe, and Viu in Asia); advertising-supported television (through FTA channels) and video streaming (through Dailymotion and Viu); content production and distribution (mostly through Studiocanal, its in-house studio) and telecommunication services (through GVA and Canal+ Telecom in the Overseas Territories).