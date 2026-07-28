Canal+ beats expectations on favorable seasonality
Canal+ surged nearly 8% on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange after beating expectations in the first half, with investors particularly encouraged by improving commercial trends at its African streaming platform, MultiChoice.
Thanks to the consolidation of MultiChoice, the pay-TV group saw its first-half revenue jump 40% year on year to €4,287m.
Excluding MultiChoice, growth at constant scope and exchange rates came in at 1.4%
Adjusted operating profit (Ebita) before exceptional items rose 68% to €433m, versus a consensus forecast of €374m.
Excluding MultiChoice, the 13% increase in adjusted operating profit was supported by operational improvements and favorable seasonal effects, Canal says.
The group said it benefited from significant positive seasonal effects, due to the timing of content costs, the rollout of its commercial turnaround plan and the deferral of certain payments at MultiChoice.
Analysts won over, full-year targets reaffirmed
"The release is therefore ahead of expectations, with early encouraging signs of MultiChoice's commercial recovery and rapid execution of synergies," Oddo BHF analysts said this morning.
The brokerage, which reiterates its outperform rating on the stock and its price target of 420 pence, believes the key will be guidance on MultiChoice's organic inflection, while saying it remains very confident in the management team's ability to restore the company's performance.
On its outlook, Canal+ said it was on track to meet its 2026 targets, despite an uncertain economic and geopolitical backdrop that could weigh on some of its businesses.
For the record, the group is forecasting stable revenue this year, alongside adjusted operating profit of €735m and free cash flow (FCF) above €250m, before settlement of the VAT dispute and restructuring costs.
Listed in London, the stock was up 7.8% at 250 pence around 9:00 a.m. The shares are up more than 24% since their first day of trading in the UK at the end of 2024.
CANAL+ SA, formerly known as Groupe Canal+ is a France-based media company. The principal activity of the company is to act as the ultimate holding company of the Group. It offers television channels and services. The Company provides subscription TV in France, handle distribution for other channels, and invest in film production through their subsidiary, StudioCanal. The Company operates approximately in 52 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, United States and others. The Companyâ€™s various businesses include: subscription-TV (live and on-demand, mostly through Canal+ premium offers, including its Canal+ OTT platform, but also its stakes in MultiChoice in Africa, Viaplay in Europe, and Viu in Asia); advertising-supported television (through FTA channels) and video streaming (through Dailymotion and Viu); content production and distribution (mostly through Studiocanal, its in-house studio) and telecommunication services (through GVA and Canal+ Telecom in the Overseas Territories).
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