Under the agreement, the DStv Stream streaming app will be preinstalled on Samsung Smart TVs sold in 18 African countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Angola, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe, starting on June 1, 2026.
This integration will allow users to access DStv Stream's content lineup directly from their TV's home screen, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the English Premier League, rugby competitions, and a broad catalog of entertainment programming.
Canal+ said the move extends the partnership it struck with Samsung across 40 markets in Europe, Francophone Africa and Asia. The group also sees it as an illustration of the synergies expected from its tie-up with MultiChoice, particularly in expanding digital distribution and streaming services across the African continent.
CANAL+ SA, formerly known as Groupe Canal+ is a France-based media company. The principal activity of the company is to act as the ultimate holding company of the Group. It offers television channels and services. The Company provides subscription TV in France, handle distribution for other channels, and invest in film production through their subsidiary, StudioCanal. The Company operates approximately in 52 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, United States and others. The Companyâ€™s various businesses include: subscription-TV (live and on-demand, mostly through Canal+ premium offers, including its Canal+ OTT platform, but also its stakes in MultiChoice in Africa, Viaplay in Europe, and Viu in Asia); advertising-supported television (through FTA channels) and video streaming (through Dailymotion and Viu); content production and distribution (mostly through Studiocanal, its in-house studio) and telecommunication services (through GVA and Canal+ Telecom in the Overseas Territories).
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