Canal+ Expands Its Partnership With Samsung in Africa

The media group (-1.69% in London) and Samsung Electronics are expanding their strategic partnership to the English-speaking and Portuguese-speaking African markets covered by MultiChoice Group.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/22/2026 at 04:43 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Under the agreement, the DStv Stream streaming app will be preinstalled on Samsung Smart TVs sold in 18 African countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Angola, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe, starting on June 1, 2026.



This integration will allow users to access DStv Stream's content lineup directly from their TV's home screen, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the English Premier League, rugby competitions, and a broad catalog of entertainment programming.



Canal+ said the move extends the partnership it struck with Samsung across 40 markets in Europe, Francophone Africa and Asia. The group also sees it as an illustration of the synergies expected from its tie-up with MultiChoice, particularly in expanding digital distribution and streaming services across the African continent.