The Canal+ group has announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with UCG with a view to acquiring a stake in this historic player in French cinema, a transaction that would accelerate the development of its subsidiary Studiocanal.



Initially, it would acquire a minority stake of 34% in UGC. In a second phase, agreements with UGC shareholders would allow it to take control of the company from 2028.



With 55 cinemas (48 in France and 7 in Belgium) and tens of millions of admissions each year, UGC is one of the leading cinema operators in France, mainly operating large multiplexes in urban centers, including UGC Ciné Cité Les Halles in Paris.



Its catalog includes popular comedies and franchises such as "Qu'est-ce qu'on a fait au bon Dieu" and "Le fabuleux destin d'Amélie Poulain," as well as internationally recognized television series such as "HPI" and "Soleil Noir."



The media and entertainment group specifies that the signing of agreements relating to the proposed transaction will be subject, where applicable, to the information and consultation of the relevant employee representative bodies.