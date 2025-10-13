Canal+ and MultiChoice Group (MCG) have announced the results of the Mandatory Public Takeover Bid launched by Canal+ for all shares in MultiChoice Group.



Upon completion of the Offer, Canal+ will hold approximately 94.39% of all MCG shares.



The offer was accepted by more than 90% of MultiChoice's other shareholders.



Canal+ will shortly initiate the squeeze-out procedure for the remaining shares in order to make MultiChoice a wholly-owned subsidiary.



Once this step has been completed, Canal+ will initiate the delisting of MCG from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), subject to regulatory approvals.



Canal+ Management said that given the major role that Canal+ will now play in South Africa and across the African continent, we believe it is essential that investors have access to a leading media and entertainment player via the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges.