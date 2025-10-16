Canal+ shares rose slightly in London on Thursday following the confirmation of its targets for 2025 in the wake of revenue that was broadly in line with forecasts for the first nine months of the year.



The media and entertainment group reported revenue of €4,606m for January to September, representing organic growth of 1.2%.



However, its revenue was down 2.4% when taking into account the termination of certain contracts and activities, the end of the partnership with Disney, the end of the Champions League sub-license, and the closure of the C8 channel.



Taking into account the integration of MultiChoice from September 20, a move that should enable it to reach critical mass, the combined group's total revenue increased by €78m to €4,684m.



In its press release, Canal confirmed its annual targets, still forecasting EBITDA of around €515m, operating cash flow (CFFO) of more than €500m, and free cash flow (FCF) of more than €370m.



Following this unsurprising announcement, Canal+ shares rose by around 1.5% on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. The stock has risen by more than 21% since its IPO in December 2024.