After meeting all regulatory requirements, Capgemini announces that it has finalized the acquisition of Cloud4C, a leader in automated managed services for hybrid and sovereign cloud environments, a transaction announced at the end of August 2025.



Cloud4C has 1,600 employees specializing in platform-based services capable of automating operations using AI, and strengthens Capgemini's presence in the fast-growing managed cloud services market.



This acquisition will enable the development of industry-specific solutions, intellectual property (IP), and generative AI to streamline cloud management and migration, the French IT services group says.



It will also strengthen Capgemini's leadership in end-to-end SAP services and SAP RISE, combining Syniti's data expertise (a company acquired in December 2024) with Cloud4C's SAP cloud management.