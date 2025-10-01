Capgemini announces that it has acquired 100% of the capital of SEIMAF, an industrial engineering and technical consulting group operating in the energy, environment, and industrial sectors, specializing in nuclear power.



This acquisition, whose financial terms were not disclosed, is part of European strategic programs aimed at developing the nuclear industry, particularly in France and the UK.



It strengthens Capgemini's specialized technical and engineering capabilities and will position the group as a key strategic partner for its clients in the nuclear sector, as well as in other industrial fields.



Based in Paris, SEIMAF has more than 100 highly qualified design engineers and technicians operating in France, the UK and Romania. Nearly three-quarters of the team specializes in nuclear power.