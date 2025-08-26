Capgemini announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire Cloud4C, a leader in automated managed services for hybrid and sovereign cloud environments, in a transaction whose financial terms have not been disclosed.



Cloud4C helps companies migrate, manage, and optimize their technologies and data through its AI-optimized low-code platform and industry-specific approaches designed to meet the unique needs of businesses.



A premium global partner of SAP for S/4 HANA cloud, the company has 1,600 employees and has also built strong commercial relations with other key technology providers and hyperscalers, according to the IT services group.



Capgemini adds that the acquisition is expected to be finalized in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions for a transaction of this nature.