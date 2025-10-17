Capgemini announces that it has completed the acquisition of WNS, a provider of digital business process services.



With this transaction, Capgemini is creating a global leader in Intelligent Operations to capture corporate investment in agentic AI.



On July 7, 2025, Capgemini and WNS announced that they had signed a definitive agreement for Capgemini to acquire WNS to create a global leader in Intelligent Operations based on agentic AI, for a cash consideration of $76.50 (USD) per WNS share.



The transaction is worth a total of $3.3bn, before taking into account WNS' net financial debt.



On September 18, 2025, Capgemini announced that it had successfully issued a €4.0bn bond to finance this transaction, refinance its financial debt, and for the Group's general corporate purposes.



WNS will be consolidated into Capgemini's accounts as of October 17, 2025.



"We can now begin to build a global leader in Intelligent Operations together," said Aiman Ezzat, Capgemini's CEO.