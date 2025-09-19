On Thursday Capgemini announced that it has successfully issued bonds amounting to €4bn, which was oversubscribed to approximately 3.2 times, comprising four tranches with maturities ranging from 2 to 9 years and bearing coupons ranging from '3-month Euribor plus 0.30%' to 3.50%.



The strong investor interest in this bond issue demonstrates their confidence in Capgemini's business model and the quality of its financial profile, management said.



The proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition of WNS and refinance its financial debt, as well as for general corporate purposes. Following this bond issue, the bridge loan taken out for the acquisition will be canceled.