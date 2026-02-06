Capgemini Expands Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud

Jacques Meaudre Published on 02/06/2026 at 11:58 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Capgemini has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud. As part of this initiative, Capgemini will support its clients in adopting Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI technologies, including Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise.



The strengthened partnership between Capgemini and Google Cloud will enable businesses to leverage hyper-automated cloud operations powered by Gemini to enhance their cybersecurity, resilience, disaster recovery, and compliance with sovereignty requirements.



Joint customers will be able to select their preferred sovereignty model from Google Cloud, Google Cloud Dedicated, and Google Distributed Cloud (GDC).



"It is essential that companies are able to deploy AI and modernize their applications while meeting their sovereignty requirements," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President of the Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud.