Capgemini has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud. As part of this initiative, Capgemini will support its clients in adopting Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI technologies, including Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise.
The strengthened partnership between Capgemini and Google Cloud will enable businesses to leverage hyper-automated cloud operations powered by Gemini to enhance their cybersecurity, resilience, disaster recovery, and compliance with sovereignty requirements.
Joint customers will be able to select their preferred sovereignty model from Google Cloud, Google Cloud Dedicated, and Google Distributed Cloud (GDC).
"It is essential that companies are able to deploy AI and modernize their applications while meeting their sovereignty requirements," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President of the Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud.
Capgemini SE is one of the world leaders in providing IT services. The group's activity is organized around 4 sectors:
- system design, development and integration;
- outsourcing services: management of applications and infrastructures;
- technology and engineering services: assistance and support services for internal IT teams;
- consulting services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.8%), the United Kingdom and Ireland (12.5%), Europe (31%), North America (28%), Asia/Pacific and Latin America (8.7%).
