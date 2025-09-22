Invest Securities confirms its buy recommendation on the stock, while trimming its target price to €232 (from €235) after obtaining all the regulatory and antitrust approvals required for the acquisition of WNS.



Following last week's announcements (obtaining regulatory approvals and financing), we are incorporating the acquisition of WNS from October 2025, with a positive impact of +4%/+6% on 2026-27e EPS (+1pt positive impact related to the share buyback in H2 2025), the broker said.



The analyst believes that this acquisition does not significantly alter CapGemini's profile and will not remove the uncertainties surrounding the impact of AI on the IT services business.



However, the fact that the group is taking an aggressive stance to adapt to AI and the management's successful execution in terms of acquisitions reinforce our positive opinion, Invest Securities concludes.