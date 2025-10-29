Invest Securities maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged target price of €232 after the publication of Q3 figures.



"Even though management somewhat dampened enthusiasm during the presentation by mentioning a still complicated market environment and continuing price pressures, the return to organic growth in Q3 25, after seven quarters of contraction, and the slight upturn in organic growth in 2025 could trigger a rerating," the broker said today.



Invest Securities believes that this gradual acceleration in organic growth, combined with the accretive impact of the WNS acquisition, could enable CapGemini to regain positive momentum and gradually dispel fears about AI disruption in the sector.



Our 2025-27 estimates, which already included WNS since September 22, have been marginally adjusted (+1.1%/-1.1%/-1.5% in terms of EPS), the analyst added in the conclusion of his study.