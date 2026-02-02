In an effort to quell the uproar sparked by revelations of a contract between one of its subsidiaries and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Capgemini has decided to divest the entity involved, CGS (Capgemini Government Solutions).

Capgemini announced this sale on Sunday, via a two-line press release. It stated that Capgemini "determined that the usual legal constraints imposed in the United States for contracting with federal entities conducting classified activities did not allow the Group to exercise appropriate control over certain aspects of this subsidiary's operations, in order to ensure alignment with the Group's objectives."



The controversy began in the middle of last week, following the disclosure of the contract by the Observatory of Multinationals. The agreement, signed on December 18, 2025, for a sum of $4.8m, concerned "investigation and personal background verification services" on behalf of ICE. The group responded to the revelations by launching a review of the contract. As early as January 26, Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat emphasized that "The nature and scope of this work have raised questions regarding what we usually do as a technology services company."



The process to sell Capgemini Government Solutions is now underway. The group notes that CGS accounts for approximately 0.4% of Capgemini's total revenue and less than 2% of its US division's income.