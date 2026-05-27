Capgemini shunned over 2026-2028 roadmap

Capgemini shares fell 2.6% in early trading in Paris, making it one of the steepest decliners on the CAC 40, as investors appeared unconvinced by the roadmap presented this morning by the French IT services giant. While Oddo BHF considers the medium-term targets satisfactory, with a revenue growth forecast exceeding expectations, it also noted a margin target that fell short of analyst estimates.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/27/2026 at 04:09 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Capgemini has unveiled its roadmap for the 2026-2028 period, aiming to leverage its positioning to help major corporations transform the promises of agentic AI into tangible value at scale.



Five key AI-driven value drivers



The company has identified five key AI-driven value drivers for its growth, starting with the accelerated modernization of the technical debt accumulated by large organizations over many years.



Secondly, the new technology stack (the set of technologies used to build and run an application) will, according to the group, require a fundamental overhaul of the corporate technological environment.



Thirdly, Capgemini highlighted the need to implement an 'agent control tower' to support the governance and orchestration of their agentic 'workforce'.



Furthermore, the agentification of products and services, as well as their design and manufacturing, will generate new demand for R&D transformation, the introduction of physical AI, and specialized innovation consulting.



Finally, the agentification of corporate operations is fueling rapidly growing demand for transformation consulting and intelligent operations services, which enable the transformation and management of client operations.



'By targeting five new value hubs (including technical debt modernization and operations automation), Capgemini is leveraging its strategic acquisitions of Altran and WNS to achieve strong growth,' commented AlphaValue.



Capgemini confident in its assets



Capgemini believes it possesses 'key assets', notably a deep understanding of business challenges by sector and function, combined with end-to-end expertise covering strategy, technology, engineering, and operations.



The group also indicated that its positioning is bolstered by an ecosystem of leading technology partners and a capacity to deliver at scale, as evidenced by the company's early investments in data and AI starting in 2021.



Capgemini further specified that the significant value creation generated for clients through AI-driven business transformation will fuel margin expansion.



Mixed medium-term targets



Between 2025 and 2028, Capgemini aims to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue of +5.5% to +7.5% at constant exchange rates, with approximately 2 percentage points coming from M&A. At its midpoint, this target range is 140 basis points above consensus, according to Oddo BHF.



Over the same period, the company also expects to increase its operating profit before acquisition-related charges by 130 to 150 basis points, reaching 12.1% to 12.3% of revenue. However, analysts were on average expecting the upper end of this target range.



While this discrepancy may be explained by a change in the operating margin metric, according to the research firm, it also noted that cumulative organic free cash flow is expected to exceed 6 billion euros over the 2026-2028 period according to Capgemini, compared to the 6.5 billion euros anticipated by Oddo BHF and a consensus of 6.2 billion euros.



'It should be remembered that Capgemini is always particularly cautious regarding free cash flow,' tempered Oddo BHF, which reaffirmed its 'outperform' rating and price target of 143 euros on the stock.



Regarding 2026, Capgemini confirmed its targets of revenue growth in the range of +6.5% to +8.5%, an operating margin between 13.6% and 13.8%, and free cash flow generation between 1.8 and 1.9 billion euros.