Published on 12/08/2025 at 06:13 am EST

Capgemini has announced that it has been selected by the Directorate-General for Informatics (DIGIT) of the European Commission. The group will provide comprehensive cybersecurity services to public institutions across the European Union.

The multi-million euro contract spans a period of four years.

Capgemini will contribute to strengthening cybersecurity capabilities and protecting critical digital infrastructure in 71 European institutions, bodies, and agencies (IBA).

Together with other consortium partners, Capgemini will play a key role in supporting Europe's cyber resilience and digital sovereignty, focusing on areas such as operations and incident response, governance and risk management, as well as training and technical expertise.

"The awarding of all three lots to our consortium underscores the European Commission's confidence in our ability to deliver complex, large-scale cybersecurity programs," said Marc Reinhardt, Global Head of Public Sector at Capgemini.

"By combining strategic foresight with operational agility, we will help European institutions address current threats and prepare for tomorrow's challenges."