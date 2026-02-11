Capgemini Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Capgemini has announced it is strengthening its strategic partnership with Microsoft to offer clients "a comprehensive, fully integrated and managed cloud services model, designed to deliver sovereignty, compliance, and business continuity at every stage of digital transformation."
As part of this initiative, the French IT services group plans to provide end-to-end sovereign solutions to help clients accelerate their adoption of the sovereign cloud portfolio and innovative AI technologies from the American group.
"Building on Capgemini's deep industry experience and Microsoft's cloud capabilities, the collaboration will give leaders clear options, an experienced perspective, and confidence to innovate safely and responsibly," the company added.
Through this partnership, Capgemini intends to develop solutions specifically dedicated to numerous sectors such as financial services, the public sector, defense, telecommunications, life sciences, industry, and critical national infrastructure.
Capgemini SE is one of the world leaders in providing IT services. The group's activity is organized around 4 sectors:
- system design, development and integration;
- outsourcing services: management of applications and infrastructures;
- technology and engineering services: assistance and support services for internal IT teams;
- consulting services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.8%), the United Kingdom and Ireland (12.5%), Europe (31%), North America (28%), Asia/Pacific and Latin America (8.7%).
