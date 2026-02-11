Capgemini Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Microsoft

Capgemini has announced it is strengthening its strategic partnership with Microsoft to offer clients "a comprehensive, fully integrated and managed cloud services model, designed to deliver sovereignty, compliance, and business continuity at every stage of digital transformation."

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/11/2026 at 03:22 am EST

As part of this initiative, the French IT services group plans to provide end-to-end sovereign solutions to help clients accelerate their adoption of the sovereign cloud portfolio and innovative AI technologies from the American group.



"Building on Capgemini's deep industry experience and Microsoft's cloud capabilities, the collaboration will give leaders clear options, an experienced perspective, and confidence to innovate safely and responsibly," the company added.



Through this partnership, Capgemini intends to develop solutions specifically dedicated to numerous sectors such as financial services, the public sector, defense, telecommunications, life sciences, industry, and critical national infrastructure.