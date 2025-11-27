Capgemini has announced the resounding success of its twelfth employee share ownership plan, which for the first time has attracted more than 100,000 active participants across 36 countries. Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer, emphasized that this achievement "demonstrates the trust our teams place in the Group's strategy and ambition," and reiterated that the plan is a key driver for value creation.

The operation, which was oversubscribed, accounts for 1.6% of the company's share capital and aims to maintain employee shareholding at around 8%.

In total, 2,700,000 shares were subscribed at a unit price of EUR110.70, representing 87.5% of the reference price of EUR126.51. This is expected to result in a capital increase of EUR299 million on December 18, 2025.

The plan will not generate any dilution, as Capgemini has already repurchased 2,700,000 shares intended to be cancelled as part of the operation announced on October 7, 2025, for a total amount of EUR342 million.