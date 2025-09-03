Shareholders of Indian-American agentic AI specialist WNS have approved the takeover of their group by France's Capgemini. The deal is worth $3.3bn, excluding net debt.
UBS believes that the closing of WNS could give wings to the stock. The analyst reiterates his buy recommendation on it, while reducing his TP to €155 (from €173); this new TP now represents 31% upside potential.
WNS Capgemini, whose 2026 P/E ratio is 9.0x, is only 10% above its 10-year low. A return to organic growth in Q3 and early success in cross-selling could lead to a rise in share prices, UBS says.
The transaction will have an accretive impact on Capgemini's normalized EPS of 4% (before synergies) in 2026 and 7% (after synergies) in 2027.
Capgemini: UBS still a buyer, but lowers TP
Published on 09/03/2025 at 04:53 am EDT - Modified on 09/03/2025 at 04:54 am EDT
