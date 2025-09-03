Shareholders of Indian-American agentic AI specialist WNS have approved the takeover of their group by France's Capgemini. The deal is worth $3.3bn, excluding net debt.



UBS believes that the closing of WNS could give wings to the stock. The analyst reiterates his buy recommendation on it, while reducing his TP to €155 (from €173); this new TP now represents 31% upside potential.



WNS Capgemini, whose 2026 P/E ratio is 9.0x, is only 10% above its 10-year low. A return to organic growth in Q3 and early success in cross-selling could lead to a rise in share prices, UBS says.



The transaction will have an accretive impact on Capgemini's normalized EPS of 4% (before synergies) in 2026 and 7% (after synergies) in 2027.