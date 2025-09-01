On Friday evening shareholders of the Indo-American agentic AI specialist WNS approved their acquisition by France's Capgemini in a deal woth $3.3bn, excluding net debt.



Shareholders representing 99.9% of the capital voted in favor of the proposed merger, well above the 75% threshold required for the transaction to be approved, according to the tally published by WNS after the meeting.



Capgemini's acquisition of WNS, announced in early July, is set to create a global leader in smart operations based on agentic AI, a technology that enables autonomous execution of operational and repetitive tasks.



Following this approval, the transaction is just subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, which suggest it will be completed by the end of the year, Capgemini said.