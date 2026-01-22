The company is leading the way, despite mechanical setbacks in Arizona and labor unrest at Monteverde. The Vancouver-based heavyweight has managed to convert its volumes into revenue in the latest quarter. If the company's latest performance is anything to go by, it is positioned to aid the world's green energy transition.

Canada's mining industry is the country's massive cash cow. Even as it fuels the rest of the world's raw material fix, mining is a pulse-check for the global industrial scene. When you bundle mining, quarrying, and oil and gas together, mining chips in about 6% of the national GDP.

According to the latest Natural Resources Canada Minerals Economy report (October 2025), the specific GDP contribution from mining hit roughly

CAD 119.8bn. Bt=y the way, did we mention that copper is the star of the show?

Copper is such a big deal because it's in everything from the houses we build to the tech in our phones and the green energy systems of the future. Since it's so essential for manufacturing and clean tech, its price is basically a "barometer" for how the world's economy is doing. Get this: demand for copper tends to rise during periods of growth and decline during slowdowns.

This is exactly where Canadian companies are mining greens. For instance, Vancouver-based Capstone Copper Corp. just hit a massive record in 2025 by churning out 224,764 tonnes of the metal, helping drive that global shift toward clean energy infrastructure.

Digging deep into volumes

Capstone Copper Corp.'s Mantoverde mine ended the year on a high note, setting its own monthly record in December 2025 with 10,747 tonnes of copper. All that hard work added up to a massive annual total of 224,764 tonnes of copper, which is a whopping 22% jump from what they did in 2024. This big win was mostly thanks to getting the Mantoverde Development Project up and running and finally smoothing out production kinks over at Mantos Blancos.

According to reports, Capstone Copper Corp. hit a new high in Q4 2025 with a record 58,273 tonnes of copper produced, building on the momentum of the 55,280 tonnes delivered in Q3.

Breaking new ground

Capstone Copper Corp. pulled in a record $598.4m (USD) in revenue in Q3 25, a massive jump from the $419.4m they made this time last year. Adjusted net income hit $49.4m, up from $25.4m in Q3 24. Their operating cash flow almost doubled to $231.2m from $116.9m.

The company lowered their C1 cash costs for the third quarter in a row, bringing it down to $2.42 per pound from $2.45 per pound in Q2 25. This improvement is notable they pulled this off even with a bunch of headaches including motor failures at the Mantoverde mill and a persistent drought in Arizona impacting production at the Pinto Valley mine.

Racking up returns

The stock has racking up a significant return of over 55% in the past year. It hasn't all been smooth sailing, though; the price has been a bit volatile lately thanks to that labor strike at the Mantoverde mine. Even with the drama, the stock last closed at CAD 14.22. The average price target stands at CAD 16.4, representing a potential upside of 11.7% from the current price. Out of 18 analysts actively covering Capstone Copper Corp., 17 give the stock a ''Buy''.

Quite a bumpy road ahead

On the other hand, Capstone Copper Corp. is facing some real-world hurdles. One hiccup right now is a labor strike at the Mantoverde mine, which has forced the site to run at 50% to 75% capacity since early January 2026. In addition, the company's bottom line is sensitive to copper price swings, as its revenue depends on the metal's market value.