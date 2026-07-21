Carbios clears a major milestone

The French specialist in enzymatic biorecycling is expanding its licensing offering to the global textile market after successfully completing production tests. This strategic acceleration nearly doubles its addressable market and confirms the technological maturity of its process.

The company, a pioneer in developing biological solutions for the end-of-life of plastics and textiles, is announcing the official expansion of its licensing offering to the textile market.



This major step follows the successful completion of production tests under industrial conditions at its technology demonstrator in Clermont-Ferrand. Since 2025, the company has stepped up its work to apply its enzymatic depolymerization process to the treatment of textile waste rich in polyester (PET) fibers.



The economic stakes are significant: global consumption of PET textile fibers is estimated at around 67 m tons per year, nearly double the PET packaging market (around 35 m tons). By extending its licensing model to the textile industry, Carbios is significantly expanding its commercial scope and diversifying its international growth opportunities.