Carbios Falls on the Stock Market After Delaying Factory Project

Sebastien Foll Published on 12/19/2025 at 06:39 am EST

Carbios slipped more than 3% on Friday on the Paris Stock Exchange following the announcement of a three-month delay in the timeline for its Longlaville plant, which is now scheduled to come online during the first half of 2028.



The "greentech" company noted in a press release that it still needs to secure additional funding to launch construction of the facility, which remains dependent on further development of its order book.



At this stage, the biotechnology company—which develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastics—reports having signed pre-commercial agreements covering nearly 50% of the site, with the objective of securing, "as soon as possible," commitments for 70% of the production capacity of the future Longlaville industrial site.



Carbios also confirmed it has received expressions of interest from the cosmetics, beverage, and tire filament textile sectors for its biorecycled PET technology.



The group further stated it remains fully committed to licensing out its technology, with a first strategic partnership signed this month with Wankai New Materials to deploy its PET biorecycling technology in Asia. The company aims to commercialize new licenses in Europe, as well as North and South America.



Funding for the project is based on private financing (both debt and equity) as well as confirmed public assistance totaling EUR42.5 million.



The stock has risen 60% so far this year.