Kepler Cheuvreux has reaffirmed its buy recommendation on Carbios shares, maintaining its price target at 14 euros.

The analyst views the signing of the definitive agreement with Wankai New Materials--which outlines a joint venture in China to build Asia's first enzymatic PET biorecycling plant (with a capacity of 50,000 tons per year)--as a "structural milestone" in Carbios's industrialization process.

According to the broker, the project's financing structure (115 million euros, with 70% of the debt fully guaranteed by Wankai) allows Carbios to avoid additional "financing pressure" and preserve its financial flexibility. This arrangement also reduces industrial execution risk, thanks to a partnership with one of the world's top four PET producers.

The note further highlights that the framework of exclusivity in Asia, coupled with commitments to minimum and expandable licensed volumes, enhances visibility on future license revenues and offers "a capital-light pathway for global scale-up"--at a time when Kepler Cheuvreux considers the stock to remain undervalued.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Carbios shares were down nearly 6% in Paris, following a gain of more than 25% the previous day.