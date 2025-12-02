Carbios was among the top performers on the Paris Stock Exchange Tuesday morning after announcing the signing of a definitive agreement cementing its strategic partnership with Chinese firm Wankai. The deal paves the way for the construction of a biorecycling plant dedicated to polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a material widely used in various plastics and textiles.

The two companies signed a shareholder agreement today to form a joint venture tasked with building and operating their first plant in China, which will have a processing capacity of 50,000 tons of waste.

Wankai, a listed subsidiary of the Zhink group--the third-largest PET producer in China and fourth globally--will hold a 70% majority stake in the venture, with Carbios owning the remaining 30%.

The plant's construction, estimated at EUR115 million, will be financed with 30% equity and 70% debt, with all debt guaranteed by Wankai.

The facility will be located in Haining, Zhejiang Province, on a site provided by Wankai that is already equipped with certain infrastructure to help reduce project costs. Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026, targeting operational launch by the first quarter of 2027.

Carbios also announced it has finalized a licensing agreement with Wankai, which will be granted to the joint venture upon its formation. The French cleantech company has committed to exclusively license its PET depolymerization technology to Wankai in Asia for three years--subject to certain capacity conditions--with the option to extend for an additional five years.

To further strengthen the strategic partnership, Wankai has agreed to subscribe to a dedicated capital increase of EUR5 million before June 2026.

Vincent Kamel, CEO of Carbios, described the move as a "decisive" step to accelerate the international deployment of its anti-plastic pollution technology, and a "major" milestone in realizing its licensing model.

Shortly before 11:00 a.m., Carbios shares were up more than 16%, reaching new annual highs. The stock has risen 37% so far this year.

"By joining forces with Chinese giant Wankai, the pioneer of enzymatic recycling is moving from the lab to global industry," a trader commented at the signing of the letter of intent between the two groups on November 6 last year.