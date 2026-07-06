Carlsberg Extends Its Rebound After a Partnership With Sapporo

Carlsberg was up more than 3% on Monday morning on the Copenhagen stock exchange, buoyed by the signing of a strategic deal with Japan's Sapporo in Southeast Asia, a transaction that underscores the appeal of the Danish brewer's Asian asset portfolio.

The group said this morning it has reached an agreement with Sapporo to form a strategic joint venture in Southeast Asia and in Hong Kong, an initiative that will also be accompanied by cooperation in the United Kingdom.



Building on the success of their collaboration launched in 2024 around sales of Sapporo Premium beer in Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore, the new joint venture will now incorporate existing operations in those markets, as well as in Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia.



Under the terms of the alliance, Carlsberg will receive exclusive, perpetual rights to produce and distribute Sapporo Premium Beer across all of these countries.



Sapporo is also expected to grant Carlsberg a long-term license to produce and distribute its flagship beer in the United Kingdom and Myanmar, and potentially the option to roll out the brand in other European and Asian markets.



A $643m transaction



Financially, Carlsberg will hold a 75% stake in the joint venture and retain full operational control of the markets concerned. In return for its 25% stake, Sapporo will pay Carlsberg $643m in cash.



The Danish group said it intends to allocate the proceeds to debt repayment as well as general corporate purposes.



In a statement, Carlsberg's management team described the long-term strategic opportunities that could stem from their cooperation as "truly exciting." For its part, Sapporo said it wants to capitalize on the alliance to deepen their collaboration in current and future markets, to drive sustainable growth and create long-term value.



Faster deleveraging and the prospect of share buybacks



Jefferies analysts, for their part, welcomed the prospect of an acceleration in Carlsberg's deleveraging process, with a net debt-to-Ebitda ratio expected to fall from 2.6x to 2.4x as early as this year.



They note that the deal comes as press reports have fueled rumors of a possible stock market listing of the brewer's Indian subsidiary, with proceeds that could amount to $700m.



According to their calculations, a potential IPO of the India business could further reduce the ratio by an additional 0.2x, which would allow the timetable for a possible share buyback program to be brought forward.



On the Copenhagen stock exchange, Carlsberg shares were rising more than 3% to 944.8 kroner on Monday morning, taking gains since the start of the year to more than 14%.