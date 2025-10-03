Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of DKK 1,050 and announces its forecasts for Q3 2025.



In line with what is shaping up to be a difficult quarter for consumer staples, Carlsberg is unlikely to be spared, and we expect a 3.2% decline in volumes and a 2.2% decline in revenue in the third quarter, the analyst said today.



Our FY forecasts for organic EBIT (+3.8%) and EPS remain unchanged, while for FY 2026, we expect growth to accelerate to 3.5%, with the headwinds related to San Miguel behind us and Britvic consolidated, Jefferies adds.



We expect the shares to revaluate as confidence builds around an OSG framework of 4%-6% and an increase in margins, the analyst concludes.