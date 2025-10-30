Carlsberg reported revenues that rose 17.8% in Q3 2025 to DKK 24.1bn, mainly thanks to the integration of Britvic.



However, excluding scope and currency effects, revenue declined organically by 1.4% (vs. consensus of -1.6%).



Total volumes rose 16.2% on a reported basis to 40.6 million hectoliters, driven by acquisitions, but fell 3% organically, in line with forecasts.



The integration of Britvic continues to support results. The British company contributed 6.5 million hectoliters and DKK 4.3bn to quarterly revenue. Expected cost synergies were raised to £110m from £100m previously.



"We delivered strong reported growth driven by the acquisition of Britvic. We also saw sequential improvement in Asia and good underlying performance in Western Europe, despite a still challenging consumer environment and the effects of the war in Ukraine," said Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Carlsberg's CEO.



The outlook is confirmed: the group is maintaining its guidance of 3%-5% organic growth in operating profit before exceptional items for 2025.



"As these results are broadly in line with expectations, we anticipate a slightly positive market reaction," said Filippo Ercole Piva, who covers the stock at AlphaValue.



The stock lost its fizz and fell nearly 1% in Copenhagen after these announcements.