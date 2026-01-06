Carmat Announces Liquidation and Delisting

Carmat has announced its judicial liquidation and withdrawal from the stock market. The designer and developer of the world's most advanced total artificial heart had been placed under judicial reorganization on July 1st. On December 1st, the Versailles Economic Activities Court approved a transfer plan in favor of Carmat SAS. This new entity, a simplified joint-stock company, was created specifically for the takeover. Activities will now continue and be operated by Carmat SAS.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/06/2026 at 12:19 pm EST

On Tuesday, January 6, 2026, the court officially declared the liquidation of Carmat SA.



The liquidator is expected to soon request the delisting of its shares from Euronext Growth. In the meantime, trading of the stock remains suspended and will not resume.