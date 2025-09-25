CarMax shares fell over 20% on Thursday after the group reported lower-than-expected results, confirming the ongoing difficulties in the used car market. In Q2 ended August 31, the retailer reported EPS of $0.99, below expectations of $1.05, on revenue of $6.6bn, down 6% y-o-y and below the anticipated $7.02bn. CEO Bill Nash described it as a "challenging" quarter, marked by macroeconomic pressures and weaker demand.

Performance deteriorated significantly, with total vehicle sales down 4.1% and net income falling 28% to $95.4m. The stock fell below $45, its lowest level since March 2020, and is down 46% YTD, bringing CarMax's market capitalization to less than $6.7bn.

Considered a barometer for the entire sector, these results weighed on other automotive stocks. Group 1 Automotive, Penske, Sonic Automotive, and Lithia Motors fell about 2%, whileAutoNation and Carvana fell 4%. The market remains concerned about the impact of rising interest rates, consumer credit pressures, and increased household sensitivity to vehicle prices - both for new and used cars.