Carmila has announced the sale of four non-strategic assets in Spain to a leading asset manager. The properties, consisting of standalone medium-sized retail units located in parking lots and totaling 24,338 m², were sold as part of the company's portfolio optimization strategy.

The transaction, valued at EUR37.3 million (including fees), was completed at a 12% premium over appraised values, with an initial net yield of 6.6%, "confirming the attractiveness of its portfolio."

With this deal in Spain and the sales of Villers-Semeuse and Quetigny completed in France (EUR29 million), the real estate company has reached EUR66 million in disposals for 2025, surpassing its annual target of EUR50 million.

The proceeds from these sales will be reinvested in targeted, value-creating acquisitions. Carmila reaffirms its position as a net buyer, aiming for EUR100 million in acquisitions for every EUR50 million in disposals annually.