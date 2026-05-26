Carmila gains on Jefferies upgrade

Carmila is seeing strong buying interest on the Paris Bourse (+3.37% at 16.56 euros), posting one of the sharpest gains on the SBF 120 index following a positive note from Jefferies.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/26/2026 at 08:57 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a research note on European listed real estate released this morning, the U.S. investment bank argues that the sector offers an attractive entry point due to historically low valuation levels, despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.



Analysts suggest that while the 2026 environment may mirror 2022 in terms of interest rate pressures, the fundamentals are significantly different: balance sheets have been de-leveraged, funding markets remain open, and earnings are stabilizing. Jefferies believes the sector presents a compelling risk-reward profile with limited downside potential.



Nevertheless, the market continues to trade listed real estate as if a new crisis phase were imminent. Analysts, however, contend that the bad news is already priced in.



Regarding interest rates, although they remain high and could rise further, Jefferies believes the bulk of the price adjustment has already occurred in both bond markets and property valuations.



While the U.S. bank is bullish on the listed real estate sector, it recommends focusing on stocks that combine balance sheet strength, earnings visibility, and attractive total return profiles.



Jefferies notably made three rating changes. Carmila and the Belgian firm VGP were both upgraded from 'hold' to 'buy'. For Carmila, the price target was raised from 18.5 to 20 euros, while for VGP it was lowered from 99 to 96 euros.



Regarding the French company, analysts believe it offers an appealing combination of defensive cash flows and a valuation floor.