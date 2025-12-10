Carmila has announced the launch of a strategic partnership with JCDecaux, Carrefour, and Unlimitail, with the shared ambition of making retail media an even more powerful growth engine for partner retailers and brands.

The partners plan to develop and roll out an indoor DOOH (Digital Out-Of-Home) offering at the heart of shopping mall galleries, as well as an OOH (Out-Of-Home) and outdoor DOOH offering along visitor routes leading up to the gallery entrances, first in France and then in Spain.

In France, this project will represent the largest multisite deployment ever undertaken by JCDecaux. It will cover 161 shopping mall galleries and 297 access zones to these galleries, with the goal of maximizing the impact of advertising campaigns.

In Spain, starting in 2027, the group will introduce an indoor DOOH solution in 91 shopping mall galleries, as well as an OOH and outdoor DOOH offering in 88 access zones to both the galleries and Carrefour hypermarkets.

"In both countries, the digital equipment will leverage next-generation, energy-efficient technologies, all managed centrally," added the outdoor communication specialist.