Carnival stock plunges despite a solid second quarter

The cruise giant posted record quarterly results, supported by still-strong demand and improved operating efficiency. The stock is nevertheless facing heavy selling pressure and is down 6.8%, also weighed by a downward revision to its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/23/2026 at 10:21 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Carnival Corporation reported second-quarter 2026 net income attributable to the group of $537m, down from $565m a year earlier, but above the consensus estimate of $470m.



Diluted earnings per share came in at $0.39, down from the same period a year earlier ($0.42) but above the consensus of $0.34.



On an adjusted basis, net income was $569m, up more than 20% year over year, while adjusted EPS was $0.41, up more than 15% from last year despite an unfavorable impact of $73m, or $0.06 per share, tied to higher fuel prices and currency effects.



Quarterly revenue reached a record $6.7bn, in line with consensus.



The group said cruise costs per available lower berth day (ALBD) rose 6%, mainly driven by an almost 30% increase in fuel prices.



By contrast, adjusted cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD, at constant exchange rates, were flat versus last year thanks to cost-control efforts. Fuel consumption per ALBD fell 5.6%.



According to Carnival, commercial momentum remains "robust". Customer deposits hit an all-time record of $9bn, up more than $450m from the previous record set a year earlier. Carnival said it is already 93% booked for fiscal 2026, with historically high pricing at constant exchange rates and remaining inventory below last year's level.



"We delivered another quarter of record results, marking our twelfth consecutive quarter of record net yields and generating more than 20% incremental earnings despite extreme geopolitical headwinds and fuel costs up nearly 30%," said Josh Weinstein, the group's CEO.



On the outlook, the company reaffirmed that for fiscal 2026 it is targeting net yield growth of about 3.2% as reported and 1.75% at constant exchange rates. Adjusted cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD are expected to rise about 3.7% as reported and 2.4% at constant exchange rates.



However, the group has tweaked its forecasts and now targets full-year adjusted EBITDA of about $7.11bn (vs $7.19bn previously), which could help explain the market's disappointment. Adjusted net income is still expected at $3.07bn, with diluted adjusted EPS around $2.22.



Management believes the second quarter's operational outperformance and efficiency gains offset the temporary effects of the conflict in the Middle East, while noting that recent booking trends already show the start of an improvement.