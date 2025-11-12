Carrefour announces the arrival of the Saadé family as a new shareholder.

Carrefour's Board of Directors announces the arrival of the Saadé family as a new reference shareholder of Carrefour with a stake of approximately 4% of the capital.



Carrefour's Board of Directors has co-opted Carrix, an entity owned by the Saadé family and CMA CGM.



This co-optation will take effect on December 1, 2025. Carrix will be a member of the Board of Directors' Strategy Committee.



Rodolphe Saadé said: "The transformation underway, which combines innovation, operational excellence and environmental responsibility, is in line with the values that guide our own commitments. By joining the Board of Directors, I hope to contribute to this momentum and support the Group's long-term development.



Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Rodolphe Saadé's commitment, vision and experience will make a major contribution to our governance, the development of our group and its value creation."