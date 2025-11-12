Carrefour's Board of Directors announces the arrival of the Saadé family as a new reference shareholder of Carrefour with a stake of approximately 4% of the capital.
Carrefour's Board of Directors has co-opted Carrix, an entity owned by the Saadé family and CMA CGM.
This co-optation will take effect on December 1, 2025. Carrix will be a member of the Board of Directors' Strategy Committee.
Rodolphe Saadé said: "The transformation underway, which combines innovation, operational excellence and environmental responsibility, is in line with the values that guide our own commitments. By joining the Board of Directors, I hope to contribute to this momentum and support the Group's long-term development.
Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Rodolphe Saadé's commitment, vision and experience will make a major contribution to our governance, the development of our group and its value creation."
Carrefour is the No. 1 distribution group in Europe and No. 2 in the world. The group's activity is organized into 3 types of stores:
- hypermarkets: at the end of 2024, owns 1,220 stores under the Carrefour and Atacadão names;
- supermarkets: owns 4,301 stores under the Carrefour Market name;
- other : operates a network of 8,899 local stores (Carrefour Express, Carrefour City, Carrefour Contact, So.Bio, etc. names), 627 Cash & Carry stores, 197 stores (Soft discount and Sam's Club), as well as e-commerce sites (Carrefour, Ooshop, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (46.3%), Europe (27.6%) and Latin America (26.1%).
