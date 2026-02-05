Carrefour is the No. 1 distribution group in Europe and No. 2 in the world. The group's activity is organized into 3 types of stores: - hypermarkets: at the end of 2024, owns 1,220 stores under the Carrefour and Atacadão names; - supermarkets: owns 4,301 stores under the Carrefour Market name; - other : operates a network of 8,899 local stores (Carrefour Express, Carrefour City, Carrefour Contact, So.Bio, etc. names), 627 Cash & Carry stores, 197 stores (Soft discount and Sam's Club), as well as e-commerce sites (Carrefour, Ooshop, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (46.3%), Europe (27.6%) and Latin America (26.1%).