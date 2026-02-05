BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, has informed the AMF that on February 2 it fell below the 5% threshold of Carrefour's share capital, now holding 4.99% of the French retail group's capital and 4.46% of its voting rights.

The American asset management giant specified that this threshold crossing resulted from the sale of Carrefour shares on the market and a reduction in the number of shares held as collateral.