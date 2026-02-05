BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, has informed the AMF that on February 2 it fell below the 5% threshold of Carrefour's share capital, now holding 4.99% of the French retail group's capital and 4.46% of its voting rights.
The American asset management giant specified that this threshold crossing resulted from the sale of Carrefour shares on the market and a reduction in the number of shares held as collateral.
Carrefour is the No. 1 distribution group in Europe and No. 2 in the world. The group's activity is organized into 3 types of stores:
- hypermarkets: at the end of 2024, owns 1,220 stores under the Carrefour and Atacadão names;
- supermarkets: owns 4,301 stores under the Carrefour Market name;
- other : operates a network of 8,899 local stores (Carrefour Express, Carrefour City, Carrefour Contact, So.Bio, etc. names), 627 Cash & Carry stores, 197 stores (Soft discount and Sam's Club), as well as e-commerce sites (Carrefour, Ooshop, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (46.3%), Europe (27.6%) and Latin America (26.1%).
