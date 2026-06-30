Carrefour Closes Sale of Its Romanian Operations

The retail giant said it has finalized the sale of all of its operations in Romania to Paval Holding, after obtaining all required regulatory approvals and lifting the customary closing conditions.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/30/2026 at 12:08 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share



As announced when the transaction was unveiled, this sale will result in the payment of an exceptional dividend of €150m, or €0.21 per share, on July 30.



"The completion of the sale of Carrefour Romania marks a new step in executing our portfolio review. This transaction reflects the continued rollout of our strategy to refocus on our core countries," Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Bompard said in a statement.



Effective June 30, 2026, the Romanian operations are deconsolidated from the group's financial statements.