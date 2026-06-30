As announced when the transaction was unveiled, this sale will result in the payment of an exceptional dividend of €150m, or €0.21 per share, on July 30.

"The completion of the sale of Carrefour Romania marks a new step in executing our portfolio review. This transaction reflects the continued rollout of our strategy to refocus on our core countries," Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Bompard said in a statement.

Effective June 30, 2026, the Romanian operations are deconsolidated from the group's financial statements.